Blackhawks trade Alex DeBrincat to Ottawa Senators, land No. 7 overall pick in 2022

MONTREAL — The Blackhawks have traded All-Star winger Alex DeBrincat to the Ottawa Senators, the team announced on Thursday afternoon. In return, Chicago will be receiving the No. 7 and No. 39 overall picks in the 2022 NHL Draft and a third-round pick in 2024.

The Blackhawks will now have seven selections in the first three rounds of the 2022 NHL Draft, and 10 total.

“We thank Alex for his tireless dedication to the Blackhawks organization over the last five seasons and wish him the best in Ottawa,” GM Kyle Davidson said in a statement. “It was an incredibly difficult decision to trade a player of Alex’s caliber. We feel as if this move sets the Blackhawks up for future success by giving us additional flexibility and future talent. Securing this early of a first-round pick for tonight and an additional second-round selection tomorrow allows us to fortify our prospect base with high-end players who we expect to be a difference makers in the coming years.

“Although we didn’t have a first pick in the draft until today, our scouting staff has been anticipating this scenario. I have been clear in my desire to move into the first round, and we are excited to move up and make a pick this evening.”

DeBrincat’s name has been in the rumor mill for weeks now, and it seemed inevitable that the rebuilding Blackhawks were going to deal him before the 2022 NHL Draft because they didn’t have a first-round selection. Now, they do, and it allows the Blackhawks to begin the process of replenishing their thin pipeline.

DeBrincat, 24, compiled 307 points (160 goals, 147 assists) in 368 games across five NHL seasons with the Blackhawks. He was drafted by Chicago in the second round (No. 39 overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, and quickly emerged as one of the league’s top goal scorers.

Since becoming a full-time NHL player in 2017, DeBrincat ranks tied for eighth among all skaters with 160 goals. It’s why the Blackhawks got a massive haul for the 5-foot-7, 165-pound sniper, who hasn’t even hit the prime of his career yet.

DeBrincat is entering the final year of his contract which carries a $6.4 million cap hit, and he’s due for a substantial raise. His qualifying offer is $9 million, and it wouldn’t be surprising if his next deal was in that ballpark on a longer-term deal.

