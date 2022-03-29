Blackhawks surrender horrendously bad game-winning goal

The Blackhawks lost in humiliating fashion thanks to a ridiculously bad goal in the dying seconds of the game.

The Buffalo Sabres were able to walk away with a 6-5 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday thanks to a very odd goal with just 12 seconds remaining in the third period.

The Blackhawks actually appeared to catch a break, as Tage Thompson broke his stick on a one-timer attempt as the clock trickled down. However, the puck ended up bouncing off the end boards and into the crease, where out-of-position Chicago goalie Kevin Lankinen then put it into his own net.

This goal perfectly sums up the Blackhawks’ 2021-22 season, as almost nothing has gone right for them. It was a tough night all around for Lankinen, as he allowed six goals on 37 shots. His frustration after giving up the ugly late goal was on full display, as he slammed his stick into the post numerous times.

Making matters even worse was that the Blackhawks were in full control of the game, leading 4-0 early in the second period. However, the Sabres scored three unanswered to close out the second, before adding another three in the third to complete the miraculous comeback.

With the loss, Lankinen fell to 4-9-5 on the season and now owns an ugly 3.63 goals-against average along with a .886 save percentage. Those numbers are extremely disappointing given the promise he showed as a rookie just a season ago.

The Blackhawks have won just 24 of 67 games this season, and sit seventh in the Central Division. They will likely make a number of changes this offseason as a result of their struggles, and one may be moving on from Lankinen.

Things haven’t been any better for the Sabres, as they too have just 24 wins on the year. Monday night, however, was a big road win, and provided glimpses of what they could become in a few years.

More from Yahoo Sports