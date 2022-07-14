Blackhawks sign 6 free agents — including Max Domi — while Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews are in holding pattern

CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks weren’t expected to make a big splash in free agency this summer, but one of their six signings Wednesday raised eyebrows: Max Domi.

The Hawks opened the signing period by reaching deals with the controversial center, who last played for the Carolina Hurricanes, and former Los Angeles Kings winger Andreas Athanasiou. Both were unrestricted free agents.

Domi, 27, has irked peers, coaches and fans with his actions on and off the ice, such as tweeting remarks about immigration in 2017 and sucker-punching Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad during a preseason game in 2018, which led to a suspension.

The seven-year veteran split last season between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Hurricanes and had 11 goals and 28 assists.

A former Detroit Red Wings draft pick, Athanasiou, 27, had 11 goals and six assists in 28 games for the Kings last season.

Hawks general manager Kyle Davidson was scheduled to address reporters Wednesday during the third day of development camp, but the session was postponed.

Meanwhile, despite teams possibly clamoring — to widely varying degrees — for Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews and Seth Jones, it doesn’t yet appear any of them will be moving on from Chicago to escape Davidson’s rebuild.

At least not at the moment.

TSN analyst Pierre LeBrun tweeted Wednesday that he spoke with Pat Brisson, the three players’ agent, and said they are taking a measured approach.

“Brisson says while they’re not necessarily in agreement with the direction the team is taking,” LeBrun tweeted, “they will let the dust settle first and then patiently make the best decisions for each player as it pertains to their respective careers.”

Kane and Toews have been vocal about their desire for a quicker turnaround — a year or two — than what Davidson has expressed to reporters, which has ranged from three to five years or longer.

Trading Alex DeBrincat and Kirby Dach on draft day certainly set back the Hawks’ timeline and forces Kane, Toews and Jones to reevaluate their future.

LeBrun’s report aligned with what Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli was hearing.

“A number of teams have inquired about Patrick Kane in recent days, but they’ve been told a trade is unlikely at this time,” he tweeted.

Forward Dominik Kubalík and defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk were part of Davidson’s ongoing roster purge, and they signed two- and one-year free-agent deals with the Red Wings and Vancouver Canucks, respectively.

Someone has to take the ice in a Hawks uniform, and the team reached terms with five forwards — all but one of them one-year deals — and goaltender Alex Stalock.

For those who make the roster, some could be stopgap solutions during what looks to be a lengthy reconstruction. And if one or more excel in a wide-open lineup, the Hawks could flip them at the trade deadline.

Here’s a breakdown of each new Hawk.

Max Domi, forward

— Terms: 1 year, $3 million salary-cap hit.

— By the numbers: 27 years old, 5-10, 194 pounds … 101 goals, 213 assists in 501 NHL games … 3 goals, 6 assists in 24 playoff games.

— Previous teams: Coyotes (2015-18), Canadiens (2018-20), Blue Jackets (2020-22), Hurricanes (2022).

— Did you know? The Winnipeg, Manitoba, native is the son of former Maple Leaf and Ranger Tie Domi. Max Domi’s first career goal was assisted by new Hawks teammate Connor Murphy to help the Coyotes beat the Kings 4-1 on Oct. 9, 2015.

Andreas Athanasiou, forward

— Terms: 1 year, $3 million.

— By the numbers: 27, 6-2, 190 … 105 goals, 91 assists in 378 NHL games … 2 goals, 0 assists in 15 playoff games.

— Previous teams: Red Wings (2015-20), Oilers (2020), Kings (2020-22)

— Did you know: The official pronunciation of the London, Ontario, native’s surname is ath-ah-nah-SEE–yew. “It’s been mispronounced my whole life,” he told the Detroit News in 2015.

Colin Blackwell, forward

— Terms: 2 years, $1.2 million.

— By the numbers: 29, 5-9, 190 … 25 goals, 27 assists in 138 NHL games … 1 goal, 1 assist in 7 playoff games.

— Previous teams: Predators (2018-20), Rangers (2020-21), Kraken (2021), Maple Leafs (2022).

— Did you know: He scored his only playoff goal during the seven-game seesaw battle between the Leafs and Lightning in this year’s Eastern Conference first round. As a Predator, he scored his first NHL goal against Corey Crawford during a 5-2 Hawks loss Jan. 9, 2020, at the United Center.

Luke Philp, forward

— Terms: 1 year, 2-way deal ($750,000 NHL / $250,000 AHL).

— By the numbers: 26, 5-10, 180 … 21 goals, 23 assists in 66 games for AHL’s Stockton Heat last season … 1 goal, 4 assists in 10 playoff games.

— Previous teams: No NHL experience; previous contract with Flames.

— Did you know: He was a Red Deer Rebels teammate of Reese Johnson and ex-Hawk Brandon Hagel in 2015-16.

Brett Seney, forward

— Terms: 1 year, 2-way deal ($750,000 NHL / $400,000 AHL).

— By the numbers: 26, 5-9, 174 … 5 goals, 8 assists in 55 NHL games.

— Previous teams: Devils (2018-20), Maple Leafs (2021-22).

— Did you know: The Asbury Park Press described him as “fast, tenacious and plays with an edge” during his rookie season with the Devils in 2018-19, when he played 51 NHL games. He spent most of last season with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies, recording a career-high 42 assists and 17 goals in 62 games.

Alex Stalock, goaltender

— Terms: 1 year, $750,000.

— By the numbers: 34, 6-0, 200 … 61-50-18 career record, 2.64 goals-against average, .908 save percentage, 9 shutouts.

— Previous teams: Sharks (2010-16; 2021-22), Wild (2016-20).

— Did you know: The St. Paul, Minn., native overcame a career-threatening knee injury from a skate cut in 2011.