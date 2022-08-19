‘Black Spartans’ Director Ben Cory Jones Signs With Cultivate Entertainment – The Hamden Journal

Exclusive: Filmmaker Ben Cory Jones (Black Spartans) has signed with Cultivate Entertainment Partners for representation.

Jones is a writer, director and producer best known for co-producing HBO’s acclaimed Issa Rae series Insecure and co-creating the BET series Boomerang with Lena Waithe. He has also written on shows like Games People Play (BET), Underground (OWN) and Ben Watkins’ Hand of God (Amazon), and is currently gearing up to direct his first feature Black Spartans, which goes into production in Atlanta this fall.

Exploring the explosive era of the mid-1960s where social upheaval paved the way for a new order in college football, Black Spartans will tell the story of the first fully integrated college football team. The film starring Neal McDonough and Casey Cott is inspired by the Michigan State Spartans team, coached by Duffy Daugherty, which forever changed the face of the sport. Jones will direct from his own script and will also serve as a producer.

“Ben is a phenomenal writer with an extraordinary vision for stories told through the lens of underrepresented voices of color and the LGBTQ+ community,” said Cultivate co-founders Sean Butler and Patrick Strøm. “We are extremely excited to have Jones on Team Cultivate as our company matches with his clear and distinct path forward when it comes to storytelling.”