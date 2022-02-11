The Hamden Journal

Black Rifle Coffee Stock Skyrockets in First Day of Trading

Black Rifle Coffee  (BRCC) – Get Black Rifle Coffee Report shares jumped 30% in their first day of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Austin coffee-bar chain bills itself as a company founded “to support veterans, active duty military [and] first responders” and “to [connect] consumers with great coffee and a unique brand experience.”

Aiming to Hire 10,000 Veterans

Black Rifle is a unit of Authentic Brands, the closely held New York brand-management company. The company went public via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, affiliate of SilverBox Capital.

