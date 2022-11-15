‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star Angela Bassett ‘objected’ to Queen Ramonda twist and asked Ryan Coogler: ‘What are you doing?’

Warning: There are major spoilers ahead for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Angela Bassett was shocked by the Queen Ramonda twist in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

The star was concerned that people would dislike the drastic plot development.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” sees Shuri (Letitia Wright) and her family grieve the loss of King T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) while also clashing with the advanced might of Namor (Tenoch Huerta) and the aquatic citizens of Talokan.

The war between Talokan and Wakanda escalates when Namor floods the African nation, and in a heartbreaking twist, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) drowns while saving Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) in the throne room.

It’s a shocking moment, especially since the film is already heavy with the loss of Chadwick Boseman.

Angela Bassett explained in a new interview with IndieWire that she “objected” to Ramonda’s death when speaking to director Ryan Coogler, and thought audiences would hate the twist.

Bassett said: “I objected. Yeah, I was like, ‘Ryan, what are you doing? Why? You will rue the day! You will rue the demise of [Ramonda]. People are gonna be so upset.'”

Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda doing the Wakanda Forever salute.Marvel Studios

However, the director picked the scene apart for the star and pointed out that there are always ways for characters to return in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The star added: “He was like, ‘Angela, I know, I know, but look, to die is not really to die in this world. It doesn’t really have to mean that.'”

Coogler has a point because Michael B. Jordan’s Killmonger briefly returns for a cameo in “Wakanda Forever” when Shuri visits the spirit world after gaining the powers of the Black Panther. While she hopes to see her brother, Shuri instead sees the villainous Killmonger because she’s filled with rage over losing both her brother and her mother.

So, it’s not impossible that Ramonda could return in some way in the future, because as Bassett puts it: “All kinds of crazy things happen.”

The actor went on to explain why the audience means a lot to her, noting that people will watch her performances even after she’s gone.

She said: “The audience is family to me, and theater is sacred to me. And so I always think about how it’s going to last. It’s gonna last on celluloid or digital or whatever you want to call it. It is going to last when I’m long gone.”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is in theaters now.

