‘Black Panther’ Sequel Delayed Again Due to Omicron Surge

An omicron surge postponed production on the set of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” after several cast and crew members tested positive for the COVID-19 variant.

Production had just begun days earlier. It was previously delayed after actor Letitia Wright was injured on the set in August. Filming continued until November as directors shot as much of the “Black Panther” sequel as they could.

Letitia Wright stars as Princess Shuri in “Black Panther.” (Photo: @blackpanther/ Instagram)

The film’s production was shut down due to several positive COVID tests amongst the cast and crew. The postponement coincided with a nationwide omicron surge, which also halted production on several other Hollywood productions.

Actress and co-star Lupita Nyong’o announced that she’d tested positive prior to production on Jan. 4. Nyong’o is fully vaccinated and advised others to get vaccinated as well.

“I too have tested positive for COVID-19,” she wrote. “I’m fully vaccinated and taking care in isolation, so I trust I will be well. Please do all you can to keep yourself and others protected from serious illness. #StayMaskedAndVaxxed.”

The omicron surge also shut down production on “NCIS” and “Star Trek: Picard.” At least 50 people tested positive on the “Star Trek” production.

Not much is known about the plot of “Wakanda Forever” except that the character of T’Challa was not recast after the untimely death of Chadwick Boseman.

Wright’s character is expected to be expanded, as is the character of M’Bakur, played by actor Winston Duke. Duke is rumored to have received a raise for the role.

“Winston Duke was reportedly given a hefty raise for #BlackPanther2. He received an ‘expanded role,’”

Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira and Daniel Kaluuya are also returning for the “Black Panther” sequel. Gurira will reportedly also star in a Disney+ Marvel spinoff which will take place in Wakanda.

The delay is not expected to change the release date for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which is scheduled for Nov. 11. Production was expected to begin as early as this week.

