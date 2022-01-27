‘Black Monday’ & ‘Work In Progress’ Canceled At Showtime – The Hamden Journal

Updated with statements from Showtime: Comedies Black Monday and Work in Progress will not be moving forward at Showtime, becoming the latest titles to get the chop from the premium cable network.

On Thursday, Work in Progress showrunner Lilly Wachowski revealed on Twitter that the series from co-creator and star Abby McEnany had not been renewed for a third season.

“Right before the Thanksgiving holiday, I got the extremely disappointing news from execs at Showtime that Work in Progress was not going to be picked up for a third season,” Wachowski shared in a lengthy Twitter thread. “It was a major bummer.”

Season 2 of Work in Progress, which debuted in August 2021, picked up from the previous chapter, with Abby (McEnany) coping with her break from Chris (Theo Germaine) and adjusting to life with best friend-turned-roommate, Campbell (Celeste Pechous). The series hailed from McEnany and Tim Mason, with Wachowski co-writing.

“We are incredibly proud of the two seasons of WORK IN PROGRESS and were thrilled to spotlight the enormous talents of Abby McEnany, Lilly Wachowski and the entire cast and creative team,” Showtime shared in a statement to The Hamden Journal. “We look forward to having our subscribers continue to discover this special series on Showtime’s streaming platforms for years to come.”

Work in Progress was executive produced by McEnany and Wachowski. Lawrence Mattis and Josh Adler of Circle of Confusion also served as executive producers with Tony Hernandez of JAX Media and Julia Sweeney.

Also canceled is Black Monday, starring Don Cheadle, Paul Scheer, Regina Hall and Andrew Rannells. During a Twitch stream his on Jan. 20, Scheer revealed that the dark comedy would not get a fourth season.

“Black Monday was not renewed,” he said to FriendZone co-host Rob Huebel.

Showtime shared the following in a statement: “Don Cheadle, Regina Hall, Andrew Rannells, Paul Scheer and Casey Wilson led a fantastic cast, and we are grateful to Jordan Cahan, David Caspe and all who worked on the show for three hilarious seasons.”

Black Monday followed a motley crew of underdogs causing the worst stock market crash in the history of Wall Street. The series, which was renewed for season 3 in October 2020, was created by David Caspe and Jordan Cahan, who serve as executive producers and showrunners.

The third season premiered in May 2021.

The series was executive produced by Cheadle alongside Caspe and Cahan. Additional EPs were Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. Rannells and Hall produced. Black Monday was a co-production between Showtime and Sony Pictures Television.

The two titles follow American Rust, the Jeff Daniels family drama which recently got the chop after one season.