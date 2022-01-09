Black man who says white men threatened to lynch him is himself charged: What we know

In the summer of 2020, Vauhxx Booker, who is Black, said that a group of white men attacked him and attempted to lynch him while at Lake Monroe on the Fourth of July. Two of those men were charged with a variety of felonies, including intimidation, criminal confinement and battery.

Months later, Booker himself was charged with a felony in connection to the incident. Race has played a prominent role in both the initial altercation as well as the unfolding fallout, capturing national headlines.

Here’s what we know about the ongoing case, and what all parties involved in the altercation say happened that evening at the lake.

Protesters, including Vauhxx Booker, holding megaphone, who were upset with the city’s purchase of a $225,000 armored vehicle for the Bloomington Police Department, argue with city councilman Steve Volan, right, after interrupting the mayor’s State of the City speech Feb. 15, 2018, at the Buskirk-Chumley Theater in Bloomington.

Who is Vauhxx Booker?

Vauhxx Rush Booker, 37, is a former Bloomington resident and local civil rights activist. He now resides in Seymour. At the time of the incident, Booker served as a member of the Monroe County Human Rights Commission and a leader within Bloomington’s Black Lives Matter organization.

What does Booker say happened at Lake Monroe?

According to Booker and his attorneys, the incident began when he and some friends were heading to Lake Monroe to view the lunar eclipse on July 4, 2020.

He said a group of white men approached them, claiming they were trespassing on private property. One of the men was wearing a hat with a Confederate flag, according to Booker.

Booker said he apologized. When he and some of his friends later went to talk with the group in an attempt to “smooth things over,” he said five white men attacked him.

“We were calm and polite, but looking back now, it’s apparent that these individuals began targeting our group the moment they saw myself, a Black man and were looking to provoke a conflict,” Booker said in a Facebook post recapping the incident.

Booker posted a series of what appear to be cellphone videos of the incident. The videos contain strong language and gestures. One clip shows a white man in a red shirt pinning or holding Booker against a tree. Someone off camera can be heard shouting “let him go,” while the man holding the other man turns to the camera and tells them to leave.

Story continues

Other men and a woman, all white, are near the man at the tree and are shouting. At one point, a shirtless man tries to knock the camera out of the hand of the person shooting video.

Another video shows the same shirtless man calling a man off-camera a “nappy headed (expletive).” The man off camera replies “What do you really want to call me?” and the shirtless man repeats the phrase.

The shirtless man in another video clip yells “you invaded us” and calls another man a “stupid (expletive) liberal (expletive).”

Booker said someone yelled “get a noose” during the altercation while someone else threatened to break his arms.

The Confederate flag, noose and arm breaking comments were not seen or heard in the posted videos.

After the altercation, Booker was diagnosed with a mild concussion at the hospital and patches of hair were found to have been ripped out.

Not everyone in the video has been identified, but Sean Purdy and Jerry Cox were charged in connection to the incident two weeks after it happened.

They say Booker’s account of events is inaccurate.

Who are Sean Purdy and Jerry Cox?

Sean M. Purdy is a 45-year-old Pittsboro resident, according to court records.

Jerry E. Cox II, 39, is from Danville.

What do Sean Purdy and Jerry Cox say happened at Lake Monroe?

David Hennessy is a criminal defense attorney representing Purdy. Shortly before the charges against Purdy and Cox were filed, Hennessy said Booker has been “putting forth a false narrative” about the events and that his clients “want the truth to come out.”

According to Hennessy, the incident began when Booker and his friends trespassed on private property. He said Purdy gave Booker a ride to the property line and Booker gave Purdy a beer before leaving.

Hours later, Booker returned and claimed to be a county commissioner, Hennessy said. It was during this second encounter that Booker punched Purdy three times and had to be restrained, he claims.

“Mr. Booker was the instigator and the agitator,” Hennessy said.

This is a photo submitted by attorneys for Sean Purdy that they say shows his swollen chin injured when Vauhxx Booker threw the first punch in a July 4, 2020 altercation at Lake Monroe. Attorneys representing Purdy and Caroline McCord say that Booker instigated violence and threw punches first.

Hennessy also accused Booker of “race baiting” and encouraging one of the men involved to use racist language.

In a statement, Booker and his attorney denied that he instigated or provoked the attack in any way.

What do investigators believe happened?

Indiana Department of Natural Resources investigators identified six potential crimes in a lengthy incident report concerning the reported assault.

Conservation officers responded to the scene on the day of the alleged assault and released the 68-page document to The Associated Press on July 16 following a public records act request. The report was subsequently released to IndyStar.

Investigators “determined there was evidence of multiple crimes” after conducting more than a dozen interviews with witnesses and those involved in the physical altercation. Video footage from cellphones was also gathered and reviewed, and Booker’s Facebook post about the incident was also kept as part of the evidence gathering.

The report states that witnesses at the scene also had different recollections of what Purdy and other members of his party said preceding the altercation. Some said it was “white power” and others said it was “abuse of power,” in response to Booker being a commissioner.

Booker was named as a potential victim, as well as a suspect on charges of battery and criminal trespassing against Purdy and Cox.

What were Sean Purdy and Jerry Cox charged with?

Purdy is charged with criminal confinement, battery resulting in injury and intimidation, all felonies. The intimidation charge is related to the allegation that Purdy said “get a noose” in a threat of lynching against Booker.

Cox is charged with aiding or causing criminal confinement, felony battery resulting in injury, intimidation and two misdemeanor counts of battery.

Both Purdy and Cox agreed to participate in a court-approved mediation process to settle the case out of court.

Attorney David Hennessy speaks outside The Criminal Defense offices, Monday, July 13, 2020, about the July 4 incident at Lake Monroe in which Sean Purdy, left, and Caroline McCord, right, are accused of a racial attack on Vauhxx Booker. Attorneys representing Purdy and McCord say that Booker instigated violence and threw punches first.

What was Vauhxx Booker charged with?

Booker has been charged with battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, a felony, and misdemeanor criminal trespass.

Special prosecutor Sonia Leerkamp, appointed after Monroe County Prosecutor Erika Oliphant recused herself from the controversial case, filed the charges.

Booker initially agreed to participate in restorative justice, then backed out, then changed his mind again and agreed to carry on with the mediation attempt. His case is still pending.

More: Criminal case in 2020 Lake Monroe melee continued as mediation process goes on

Katharine Liell and Vauhxx Booker address a small group of people during a press conference Aug. 2 at the Monroe County Courthouse.

What is Vauhxx Booker’s response to the charges?

During an August 2021 news conference outside the Monroe County Courthouse, Booker said the charges against him were racially motivated.

“There’s nothing more American than charging a Black man in his own attempted lynching,” he said.

At the time, Booker said he refused to negotiate a resolution to the case through mediation because it would have meant signing a confidentiality clause and dismissing the charges against Purdy and Cox. Booker also said he would have been required to publicly forgive them.

The Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office deferred all questions about the terms referenced by Booker to Leerkamp. When contacted by IndyStar, Leerkamp declined to comment because the case was still ongoing.

Booker said he would not bend to the will of the prosecutor and “go on a forgiveness tour.”

Booker and his attorney alleged the charges against him were in response to him not going along with terms of the proposed reconciliation plan.

“I’m not this Black man traipsing across the land attacking white folk,” Booker said Monday. “The issue is me and what I look like.”

The Herald-Times reporter Laura Lane contributed to this story.

Call IndyStar reporter Justin L. Mack at 317-444-6138. Follow him on Twitter: @justinlmack.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Vauhxx Booker case: What we know about Indiana racial altercation