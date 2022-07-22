Black man beaten to a pulp by cops after running stop sign in Tennessee

Disturbing video shows cops beating and tasing a black man in Tennessee — leaving him bloodied and in need of stitches — after he allegedly ran a stop sign.

Authorities are investigating cops’ use of force in the arrest of Brandon Calloway, 25, who allegedly refused to pull over for Oakland Police Department officers after they spotted him blowing a stop sign, reported Action News 5.

Calloway allegedly sped away, doing 32 mph in a 20-mph zone, cops said in an affidavit, according to NBC News. He eventually exited his car and ran into his home in Oakland.

Video that was recorded by Calloway’s loved one begins with uniformed officers bursting through the front door in pursuit of Calloway.

A woman could be heard screaming hysterically, “Stop! Stop! Brandon! Stop hitting him!”

One officer deploys a stun gun against Calloway, who tries to hide behind a leather couch, before running downstairs.

This graphic photo shows Calloway with blood covering his face after he was struck with a baton and tased in Oakland, Tennessee, on Saturday. Facebook/Raven Calloway

Police said Calloway refused to stop after running a stop sign and then ran into a home. Facebook/Raven Calloway

The cops follow the man, with the female witness shouting: “Why are you chasing and hitting him? He has no weapon!”

The woman accuses the cops of “being aggressive” and warns them that she is recording their actions.

The officers eventually corner Calloway in a rear bedroom, and the witness urges him to “stop resisting” and “get on the ground.”

Calloway is eventually led out of the house in handcuffs with blood streaming down his face.

Still photographs that have been circulating on social media show the 25-year-old lying on the ground with his face completely coated with blood in the immediate aftermath of his arrest.

Calloway was charged with evading arrest, resisting, disorderly conduct, failing to stop at a stop sign and speeding. Courtesy of Calloway Family

According to a police affidavit, arresting officers used a Taser and a baton to subdue Calloway, who was then charged with evading arrest, resisting, disorderly conduct, failing to stop at a stop sign and speeding.

Andre Wharton, Calloway’s attorney, claimed that one of the cops put his foot on his client’s neck. He also revealed to Fox 13 that the 25-year-old required eight stitches to close his wounds.

As the video of Calloway’s violent arrest has gone viral, District Attorney General Mark Davidson asked the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to open a probe into the police officers’ use of force.

Meanwhile, Calloway’s older sister has decried her brother’s arrest on Facebook, saying that her sibling is “a young black man with a positive mindset.”

Raven Calloway, Brandon’s sister, wrote that her brother is a college graduate “with a positive mindset.” Facebook/Raven Calloway

Raven Calloway wrote that Brandon is a college graduate who was “just trying to make a great life for himself.”

She argued that the officers in the video “racially profiled” her brother and then stormed into the family’s home.

“We all know police brutality has been going on but to have it happen to someone that means the whole world to you hits differently!!” she stated.