Black Lives Matter spent at least $12 million on mansions

Black Lives Matter spent millions on luxury properties in Los Angeles and Toronto, according to the first public accounting of its finances.

In Canada, Toronto-based non-profit M4BJ purchased a 10,000-square-foot downtown property for the equivalent of $6.3 million. The former headquarters of the Canadian communist party was named the Wildseed Centre for Art and Activism by Canadian BLM members who said it was purchased using cash from BLMGNF.

The purchase of the Toronto home was part of an $8 million “out of country grant” in North America, to conduct “activities to educate and support black communities, and to purchase and renovate property for charitable use,” according to BLMGNF’s latest federal tax filing for fiscal year 2020. The group said it planned to use the space as its main office in Canada.

It’s unclear where the remaining $1.7 million “out of country grant” went. In 2021, sources told The Post that BLMGNF had purchased a luxury condo in the Bahamas in the same beach-front resort where Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake have homes. Cullors vigorously denied that the group had purchased property on the islands.

The IRS filing also lists the group’s Los Angeles compound as an asset. In October 2020, BLMGNF secretly bought a sprawling mansion in Los Angeles, spending nearly $6 million on the purchase of the Studio City compound, which includes a soundstage, six bedrooms and a swimming pool.

Cullors recently admitted that she threw two parties at the swanky compound — a birthday bash for her son and a soiree to celebrate President Joe Biden’s presidential win in 2020. Tax filings show that she paid back BLMGNF $390 for “the use of real estate.”

Cullors and BLMGNF could not be reached for comment.