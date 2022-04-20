‘Black-ish’ Series Finale Dips; ‘This Is Us,’ ‘FBI’ Dominate – The Hamden Journal

ABC marked the end of an era as groundbreaking comedy black-ish came to its final moments on Tuesday.

After eight seasons the comedy from Kenya Barris concluded with the Johnson family packing up to move to a Black neighborhood. The Hamden Journal spoke with series bosses Kenya. Barris and Courtney Lily to discuss the series ender and what’s next for the franchise. Read the recap and Q&A here.

Despite its bittersweet series finale, black-ish struggled to make a big splash with the ratings. Per fast affiliates, the comedy’s final episode brought in a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demo and 2.40 million followers. The series was down slightly from the previous week in the demo but ticked up in audience. The comedy was also down from its season premiere in January (0.5, 2.62M) but matched the Season 7 ender (0.3, 1.66M) in the demo. Just for comparison, black-ish debuted with a 3.3 demo rating to 10.8 million viewers back in September 2014.

Once again, the big winners of Tuesday primetime were This Is Us (0.8, 4.89M) and FBI (0.5, 7.21M), for demo and audience, respectively. The NBC drama ticked up in the demo with a look into a future wedding and some heartbreaking moments. FBI, on the other hand, dipped one tenth but rose in viewers. Those titles were their respective networks’ best shows of the evening.

A slightly down Judge Steve Harvey (0.4, 3.33M), which led into black-ish, was ABC’s top Tuesday. Fox’s was The Resident (0.4, 2.91M), which will soon welcome Andrew McCarthy to the cast. The CW was in repeats.

All networks’ Wednesday titles will return for new episodes, save for The CW, which will air Freddie Mercury: The Final Act.