‘Black Adam’ Scribe Adam Sztykiel To Write & Direct ‘Wonder Twins’ For HBO Max – The Hamden Journal

Veteran writer-producer Adam Sztykiel (Black Adam, Scoob!) has been tapped to write and direct an original, live-action Wonder Twins film, based on the DC comics characters of the same name, for HBO Max, The Hamden Journal has confirmed.

Details with regard to the film’s plot are being kept under wraps. But the Wonder Twins are a pair of shape-shifting alien siblings named Zan and Jayna that were first introduced in the 1970s via Hanna-Barbera’s animated television series The All-New Super Friends Hour. Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey will produce the upcoming film for Temple Hill.

Sztykiel most recently wrote Warner Bros.’ DC superhero pic Black Adam, starring Dwayne Johnson, which is slated for release on July 29. He has also collaborated with the studio as a writer on films including Due Date, Rampage, Scoob! and the upcoming We’re the Millers 2. Sztykiel exec produced Scoob! for Warner Animation, and is otherwise best known as the creator of the NBC comedy series, Undateable.

Sztykiel is represented by UTA, Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment and McKuin Frankel Whitehead.