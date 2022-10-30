‘Black Adam’ Hits $250M Global Box Office – The Hamden Journal

Refresh for latest…: Warner Bros/New Line DC’s Black Adam in its second offshore frame saw a strong hold, down just 45%. It added $39M from 76 offshore markets to take the running international box office total to $139M for a global cume through Sunday of $250M.

While superhero movies are typically frontloaded, there were a number of Black Adam markets that saw only slight drops — school holidays helped in parts of Europe. Among the standouts are France (-19%), Netherlands (-25%), Germany (-27%) and the UK (-38%).

The Dwayne Johnson-starrer continued to rank No. 1 in 60 overseas markets including France, Germany, Spain, UK, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Brazil and Mexico. In IMAX, it added $2.3M in its overseas haul this session for an offshore cume of $8.2M and $18M global in the format.

In like-for-like markets and using today’s exchange rates, the film is tracking 42% ahead of Shazam!

Top markets to date are the UK ($15.3M), Mexico ($9.3M), Brazil ($8.4M), France ($8.2M) and Australia ($7.8M).

The Jaume Collet-Serra-directed pic has a bit of runway ahead before Black Panther: Wakanda Forever gets going, and still has Japan to release on December 2. Right now, we’re estimating a worldwide finish around $400M.

While Black Adam has been a much-needed tentpole salve after a fallow period — and even if it’s not totally blowing the doors off — other titles are continuing on their merry trajectory.

To wit, Paramount’s Smile added $7M from 62 overseas markets this weekend (-35%), and is nearing $100M offshore with $93.6M through Sunday. Globally, it’s at $186M and should cross $200M in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Sony’s Lyle, Lyle Crocodile has crooned to $50.6M global. This weekend was good for $6M in 40 overseas markets (down 12% in the holdovers). Internationally, and with several majors to come, it’s at $18M.

Also notable, Searchlight’s The Banshees of Inisherin had good midweeks in the UK after debuting last weekend and saw a second frame drop of just 18% in the market. The cume to date there is $4.8M.

Elsewhere, in the reliably dynamic Korea market, two new movies opened this weekend — Yoon Jong-seok’s crime thriller Confession ($1.74M) and Lee Il-hyung’s drama Remember ($1.62M) — but given the tragedy that occurred in Seoul on Saturday night, when a crowd surge during a Halloween celebration killed at least 153 people, focus naturally is turned elsewhere as the country entered a period of mourning.

MISC UPDATED CUMES/NOTABLE

Halloween Ends (UNI): $3.68M intl weekend (76 markets); $34.3M intl cume/$94.7M global

Ticket to Paradise (UNI): $2.9M intl weekend (78 markets); $85.7M intl cume/$119.4M global

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris (UNI): $1.93M intl weekend (36 markets); $8.3M intl cume/$18.8M global

The Woman King (SNY): $1.8M intl weekend (38 markets); $22.7M intl cume/$87.2M global

The New Toy (SNY): $1.3M intl weekend (France only); intl cume $3.5M

Amsterdam (DIS): $1.3M intl weekend (34 markets); $9.5M intl cume/$24.1M global

Bros (UNI): $1M intl weekend (22 markets); $1.4M intl cume/$13M global

Minions: The Rise of Gru (UNI): $733K intl weekend (84 markets); $565.7M intl cume/$934.7M global

Tad the Lost Explorer and the Emerald Tablet (PAR): $585K intl weekend (29 markets); $30.3M

Top Gun: Maverick (PAR): $475K intl weekend (30 markets); $769.1M intl cume/$1.486B global

Moonage Daydream (UNI): $107K intl weekend (41 markets); $7.25M intl cume/$11.4M global