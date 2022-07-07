‘Black Adam’ Heading To San Diego Comic-Con – The Hamden Journal

Dwayne Johnson just made it official on his social media: New Line’s Black Adam is heading to San Diego Comic-Con. There was a question whether Warner Bros.’ DC feature side would be at the fanboy confab; now they are.

Saturday, July 23 in Hall H is when Black Adam is happening. “6,000 Strong,” exclaimed Johnson today.

The movie opens on Oct. 21.

Jaume Collet-Serra directs, Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani wrote with Beau Flynn, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia producing. Johnson plays the title character, with Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone.

Johnson has been in development on Black Adam for a decade. Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods-and imprisoned just as quickly-Black Adam (Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.

Johnson surprised exhibitors in-person at Warner Bros. CinemaCon session back in late April with a new trailer.