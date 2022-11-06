‘Black Adam’ Crosses $300M In Global Box Office – The Hamden Journal

Warner Bros/New Line/DC’s Black Adam handily crossed $300M global this frame, landing so far at $182.3M from the international box office and $319.7M worldwide.

The movie has seen some strong holds both domestically and overseas in its first weekends, down just 35% offshore this session, but will be cut short when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever starts rollout this week. Nevertheless, the Dwayne Johnson-starrer has amply, and importantly, filled out a lull.

Black Adam led the international box office again in its third weekend, adding $25.4M from 76 overseas markets. Notable holds were seen in such hubs as Belgium (+30%), Sweden (+11%), Brazil (-11%), France (-19%), Germany (-22%), Mexico (-27%), Italy (-31%), Australia (-36%), Spain (-40%) and the UK (-43%). The Top 5 markets to date are the UK ($19.3M), Mexico ($12.7M), France ($12.4M), Brazil ($12.2M) and Australia ($10M).

While not exactly blowing doors off, Black Adam has beat critical reception and provided lots of fan chatter and audience fervor. There’s been a lingering question about China being in the potential mix, but much as the market loves The Rock, the film is very unlikely to release there. Japan is still to come on December 2. In IMAX, the total so far is $21M global, including $10.1M from overseas markets.

Elsewhere, and as reported earlier, Paramount’s sleeper slasher Smile grinned past $200M global this session.

Notable also, Sony/Columbia Pictures’ Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile chomped on $6M this frame for an international cume of $27.2M and a global total of $63.8M.

Searchlight Pictures’ The Banshees of Inisherin from Martin McDonagh is continuing its strong UK trajectory with a mere 23% drop in the third weekend for a cume of $7.2M after 17 days there.

With $90.5M, Universal/Working Title’s Ticket to Paradise has surpassed the lifetime of The Lost City and House of Gucci internationally. The global cume to date is $137.2M.

The coming week is all about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

MISC UPDATED CUMES/NOTABLE

Ticket to Paradise (UNI): $2.8M intl weekend (78 markets); $90.5M intl cume/$137.2M global

Amsterdam (DIS): $2.2M intl weekend (37 markets); $12.9M intl cume/$27.7M global

Halloween Ends (UNI): $1.7M intl weekend (76 markets); $39.5M intl cume/$102.9M global

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris (UNI): $1.6M intl weekend (42 markets); $11.1M intl cume/$21.5M global

The Woman King (SNY): $1.3M intl weekend (33 markets); $25.1M intl cume/$91M global

The New Toy (SNY): $1.3M intl weekend (France only); $5.6M intl cume

The Banshees of Inisherin (DIS): $1.1M intl weekend (UK only); $7.2M intl cume (UK only); $10.2M global

Minions: The Rise of Gru (UNI): $589K intl weekend (84 markets); $567M intl cume/$936.1M global

*Armageddon Time (UNI): $92K intl weekend (Australian only)

*Denotes new