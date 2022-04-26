Blac Chyna’s Attorney Accused The Kardashians’ Lawyer Of A “Deliberate And Unethical Psychological Attack” On Her By Showing Her The Nude Photos That Rob Kardashian Leaked In Court

WorldThe Daily Beast

Russian Spies Hilariously Screw Up Putin’s ‘Assassination Plot’ Claim

YouTubeDuring a Monday meeting at Moscow’s Prosecutor General’s Office, Russian President Vladimir Putin made a shocking accusation, announcing the arrest of several accused assassins who were allegedly planning to kill prominent Russian state TV journalist and ardent Putin loyalist Vladimir Solovyov.“This morning, organs of the FSB halted the activities of a terrorist group that was planning an attack and a murder of a prominent Russian TV journalist,” Putin stated, claiming that the plot was o