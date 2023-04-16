Blac Chyna Reveals The Inspiration Behind Ditching Her Public Persona and Reclaiming Her Given Name Angela White

Model and entrepreneur Blac Chyna recently embarked on a “healing journey” that inspired her to undo all of her cosmetic surgery.

For weeks, the mom of two has publicly documented this makeunder, and now she decided to sit down and candidly discuss the reason behind her decision.

Blac Chyna talks about the inspiration behind undoing her cosmetic surgery. (Photo: @blacchyna/Instagram)

On the latest episode of ABC’s “IMPACT x Nightline,” Blac Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, noted that over the past seven months, she honed her focus on three major things: the Bible, sobriety, and working out.

“Honestly, it just came over me. It just came over me,” she admitted.

After White spent time finding her inner self, she felt that it was necessary to make certain outward changes, thus causing her to reverse the prominent look that launched her career.

Over the years, the 34-year-old has become one of the main blueprints for women’s bodies in the industry due to her snatched Coke bottle figure.

“Because you get so sucked into like the entertainment industry and everybody calling you Chyna, Chi Chi, Blac Chyna, this that. You kind of like lose yourself,” said the former reality star.

But her look eventually grew too extreme for her liking.

“As I started to slim down, my features started to really come out, like my cheekbones and everything,” White told ABC.

“So, with all the filler, that started to really protrude out now that my face has become more slimmer. Even like my body, I just wasn’t happy the way, how I – how I look.”

Noting that her cosmetic surgery “served its purpose” for its desired time frame, White admitted that she is now ready to move on.

“I’m cutting ties with this so I can move on to the next chapter of my life,” she stated.

During the interview, the socialite also credited her children for inspiring her cosmetic reversal. She has a son, King Cairo Stevenson, whom she shares with rapper Tyga, as well as a daughter, Dream Renée Kardashian, whom she shares with Rob Kardashian.

“I don’t have to worry about my 10-year-old son seeing some craziness about his mom on the internet or my 6-year-old daughter, seeing something crazy,” she explained. “I just really wanna be a positive impact for them, like stability. Like the strongness, I just wanna be there for my kids.”

In addition to all of her physical changes, White also deactivated her OnlyFans account, which purportedly made millions. She was also baptized last year on her birthday last May.