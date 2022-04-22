Blac Chyna left the courtroom in tears after seeing the nude photos Rob Kardashian leaked during trial, new report says

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna.AP

Blac Chyna is suing the Kardashians, claiming the famous family forced E! to cancel her reality show.

On Thursday, she reportedly left the courtroom in tears after being given a binder filled with her nude images.

Insider, who was in the courtroom Thursday, also noticed Chyna was “a little shaken” on the stand.

Blac Chyna was brought to tears Thursday after a lawyer for the Kardashian-Jenner family presented the TV personality with a binder containing her leaked nude photos in court, Entertainment Tonight reports.

Chyna, whose birth name is Angela White, is suing the Kardashian family for allegedly forcing E! to cancel her reality show with her ex, Rob Kardashian, “Rob and Chyna.”

Kris Jenner along with her daughters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner, who are named in the lawsuit, claims that a second season of “Rob and Chyna,” couldn’t have possibly continued after Chyna filed a restraining order against Rob after he leaked her nude photos on Instagram in 2017.

When the Kardashians’ lawyer, Michael Rhodes, asked Chyna about this in his line of questioning, he then handed her a binder full of the images, which included a photo of her exposed genital region. The photos were not shown to the jury or anyone else, but Chyna was a little shaken by them and almost broke down, according to Insider’s courts reporter Azmi Haroun.

Chyna’s lawyer, Lynne Ciani, thought that Rhodes was actually going to publish the record of her domestic abuse case against Rob, which includes the explicit photos, for the jury to see. But Rhodes said in court Thursday that he presented the binder just so he could ask Chyna questions about the revenge porn case, which she filed with a previous lawyer, asking the TV personality if she brought that case and later spoke about it on Good Morning America to seek publicity.

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna in 2016.Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Chyna, however, replied, “You think I’m supposed to not let anything happen? Rob posted nudes of me on the internet. Do you want me to not do anything? So I’m just supposed to sit there and take it?”

An eyewitness told ET that once Chyna left the courtroom, she “was seen crying and visibly shaken after seeing the photos of herself naked in the binder. She was being consoled by her male friend as she walked into a private room at the courthouse.”

Back in 2017, Rob posted the explicit images of Chyna on Instagram following a dispute in which he claimed she disrespected him. Chyna took legal action against Rob for posting revenge porn, which is illegal in the state of California, filing a restraining order against him in July 2017.

“I was devastated, of course. I’m like, ‘How could somebody, like, post these pictures of me?'” Chyna told ABC News reporter Linsey Davis. “And I’m like, wow, okay, like, this is a person that I trusted. I just felt…betrayed.”

Chyna and Rob first disclosed their romance to the public in January 2016 with a social media post of Rob smooching Chyna’s cheek and clutching her neck with his easily identifiable tattoos on display. They two were starring in an E! reality show together before the year was out.

The seven-episode series “Rob & Chyna,” which premiered on September 11, 2016, followed their romantic relationship and chronicled Chyna’s pregnancy with their first child together. The finale, which aired on December 18, 2016, was titled “Rob & Chyna Baby Special” and featured the birth of their daughter, Dream Kardashian.

