Bivol one of three undefeated fighters featured on DAZN card

WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol (above) will defend his belt Saturday on DAZN against unbeaten Mexican Gilberto Ramirez. (Eric Gaillard/Reuters).

Three of the four fighters on Saturday’s card on DAZN from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, have perfect records, and the one who does not is 12-2 and holds the undisputed championship.

In the main event, champion Dmitry Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) will put his WBA light heavyweight belt on the line against former super middleweight champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs).

In the co-main event, undisputed champion Jessica McCaskill (12-2, 5 KOs) will put her belt on the line against Chantelle Cameron (16-0, 8 KOs).

Combined, those four fighters are 92-2 with 54 KOs.

Bivol is coming off an impressive victory over Canelo Alvarez in May in Las Vegas, and is a big favorite at BetMGM to retain his belt. Ramirez is +275. Bivol by decision is -185 and by KO is +275.

Ramirez by decision is +650 and by KO is +550.

Cameron is a fairly wide -175 favorite to win the belts from McCaskill. The buyback on McCaskill is +145. Cameron is -120 to win by decions and +800 to win by KO. McCaskill is +185 to win by decision and +800 to win by KO.

Keys for Ramirez to score the upset

Ramirez is 5-0 with five KOs since turning to light heavyweight and is a tall, rangy fighter with a powerful jab.

For him to upset Bivol, he’ll have to control the distance, keep Bivol on the outside and stay away from the ropes. Bivol had a lot of success in his win over Alvarez pinning Alvarez on the ropes and working the body.

Ramirez has a three-inch advantage in both height and reach, and he’ll need to use it.

I like Bivol to win by decision, but I don’t discount Ramirez’s chances. He needs to get off to a quick start and force Bivol to fight all the way. If Bivol’s able to slip his jab and get inside, Ramirez could be vulnerable to the body with Bivol’s crunching hook.

But if Ramirez can keep him at bay with the jab and punish him with an uppercut at the times he closes the gap, he’ll enhance his opportunity to pull off the upset.

DAZN has a third title fight

A bout for the vacant IBF super featherweight title will also be on the DAZN card, with Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov (16-0-1, 13 KOs) will face Zelfa Barrett (28-1, 16 KOs).

Story continues

BetMGM is not booking that fight, but Rakhimov is around a 3-1 favorite at sports books that have the bout on the board.

Dmitry Bivol-Gilberto Ramirez full card, odds (Start time 1:30 p.m. ET, DAZN)

All odds via BetMGM.

Light heavyweight: Dmitry Bivol (-350) vs. Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (+275)

Women’s super lightweight: Chantelle Cameron (-175) vs. Jessica McCaskill (+145)

Super featherweight: Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov vs. Zelfa Barrett

Flyweight: Galal Yafai (-2500) vs. Gohan Rodriguez Garcia (+1000)

Bantamweight: Khalid Yafai vs. Jerald Paclar

Super flyweight: Sultan Al Nuaimi vs. Sohaib Haque

Super featherweight: Aqib Fiaz vs. Diego Valiterra

Lightweight: Campbell Hatton vs. Denis Bartos

Lightweight: Fahad Al Bloushi vs. Giorgi Gotchoshvili

Super lightweight: Majid Al Naqbi vs. John Lawrence Ordonio

Talented Cuban David Morell in action on Showtime

Showtime is in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday, with unbeaten Cuban David Morell (7-0, 6 KOs), who holds a secondary middleweight title because the WBA just can’t have one champion, taking on Aidos Yerbossynuly (16-0, 11 KOs) in the main event.

Morrell is a massive -1000 favorite, with Yerbossynuly at +625.

Morrell has gone past four rounds just once. He’s a talented fighter who someday may be a champion, but he is most definitely not a world champion at this point. Canelo Alvarez holds all the best at 168, but the WBA gives out belts like they’re candy and for some allowed Morrell to fight for an interim title in his third pro bout in 2020 against Lennox Allen.

Showtime’s co-main event is a middleweight bout that pits Jeison Rosario (23-3-1, 17 KOs) against Brian Mendoza (20-2, 14 KOs).

All three of Rosario’s losses have been by knockout — to Nathaniel Gallimore, Jermell Charlo and Erickson Lubin — and so it may be worth a flier on Mendoza by KO if you can find a book that has a line on it.