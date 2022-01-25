Bitcoin’s Correction Continues for Now, but Eventually It Could Go ‘Parabolic,’ Says Peter Brandt

The recent crypto sell-off could be a mere dip within a long-term uptrend. That’s according to chartist Peter Brandt, CEO of Factor LLC, a research and trading firm.

When asked what it would take for bitcoin (BTC) to get to $200,000, Brandt said, “I think it’s going to take a market that’s going to go up on a parabolic basis – and that’s what bitcoin has done.”

Bitcoin was trading around $37,000 at press time and is down 45% from its all-time high near $69,000 reached in November 2021. The sharp sell-off accelerated as some traders were forced to liquidate long positions over the past week.