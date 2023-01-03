Bitcoin Will Soar to $250,000 in 2023, Says Billionaire Tim Draper

The rout of the cryptocurrency market in 2022 scared away individual investors. 

The latter had flooded the sector a year earlier in the midst of the crypto craze in the hope of making a quick buck. 

But the fall in prices of most cryptocurrencies and numerous scandals have crushed all these dreams. 

The crypto market has lost over $2.1 trillion from its all-time high of over $3 trillion reached in November 2021. This drop means that investors have seen the value of their portfolios melt away. For some individual investors, almost all of their savings have evaporated. 