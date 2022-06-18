Bitcoin Tumbles Below $19,000 for the First Time Since 2020

It’s a real debacle. 

Bitcoin fell below $20,000 and $19,000 for the first time since 2020, marking a week in which panic seems to be dominating the cryptocurrency market. 

The price of Bitcoin was at $18,766.13 at last check, according to data firm CoinGecko. The most popular digital currency was down more than 9% in the last 24 hours and 35.7% in the last seven days.

The price of Bitcoin was last seen at these levels around December 12, 2020. But since then it had been a meteoric rise until a crash began starting this year.