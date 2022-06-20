Bitcoin Teeters Around $20,000 Amid a Volatile Crypto Winter Storm

Text size





Bitcoin traded up on Monday after a week of steep losses.

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images







Bitcoin,

the biggest and oldest cryptocurrency, traded at around the psychologically important level of $20,000 on Monday after falling more than 20% over the past seven days.

The digital currency was up 7% in the previous 24 hours to $20,757, according to CoinDesk. Other coins, including



Ethereum,



Solana

and



Avalanche

were also up on the day.