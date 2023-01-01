Bitcoin Starts the New Year Off On the Wrong Foot

The transition to the new year has not been particularly upsetting for cryptocurrencies, and for Bitcoin in particular.

The king of digital currencies was down 0.2% at $16,551.22 in the past 24 hours, according to data firm CoinGecko. 

Cryptocurrency prices did not move much in the last week of 2022. Bitcoin (BTC) prices thus closed the last week down almost 2%. Over the past year as a whole, the first cryptocurrency in the world in terms of market value has seen its value collapse by 65%.