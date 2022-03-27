Bitcoin Springs Past $46K to Hit 3-Month High

Don’t miss CoinDesk’s Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

A Bitcoin spring was in the air on Sunday.

The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization shot past $46,500, rising more than 4% over a two-hour period to reach a three-month high. Bitcoin has gained over 12% since last Sunday after climbing six consecutive days, although it remains off its $47,200 starting point in 2022.

Ether and most other major cryptos were also blooming. The second largest crypto by market cap followed a similar pattern to bitcoin on Sunday and was changing hands at over $3,250, its highest level since early February. Solana, Cardano and Avalanche, among other altcoins were well into the green. Popular meme coins Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, were up about 6% and 3% respectively.

Trading was accelerating after weeks of low volumes.

“Trading volumes are. up as buyers try to turn this resistance line into support and take further steps up in pricing,” Joe DiPasquale, the CEO of fund manager BitBull Capital, wrote to CoinDesk, but added: “If we don’t remain above this line, we will consolidate lower than here.”

DiPasquale said that Bitcoin had had “a strong week, especially given the quarterly options expiry” on Friday and noted that Bitcoin had “shown resilience” following the Federal Reserve’s decision last week to raise interest rates and the continued escalation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with its economic fallout.

But he was also cautious in his appraisal of the coming days. “While market participants are starting to get bullish and the fear and greed index is at neutral, BTC bulls will want to see the price consolidating above $46,000 for further continuation,” he said. “The coming week is also important as it marks the end of the quarter, and we could see increased volatility after that.”