Bitcoin Slumps to Lowest Since Late 2020, Ether Tumbles on Fed Jitters

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, has declined nearly 60% this year.

fell Monday and other cryptocurrencies followed it lower ahead of what’s expected to be the third straight outsized interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve when the central bank meets this week. It could be coiling for a big move.

Bitcoin has fallen to $19,089, down 6.1% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinDesk. The world’s largest cryptocurrency has declined almost 60% this year. It came off earlier lows that had Bitcoin trading at levels last seen in December 2020.