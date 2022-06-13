Bitcoin Slips Below $25,000 as Celsius and Fed Batter Confidence

Text size





Bitcoin has been hurt by a loss of confidence sparked by interest-rate hikes and problems at Celsius, one of the biggest crypto lenders.

Paul Yeung/Bloomberg







Bitcoin,

the largest cryptocurrency, fell to the lowest level in 18 months on Monday after Celsius Network, one of the biggest crypto lenders, halted withdrawals.

Bitcoin (ticker: BTC) fell as much as 9%, the lowest since December 2020, to $24,903.49. Other cryptocurrencies, including



Ether,



Avalanche

and



Dogecoin,

also declined.