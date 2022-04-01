Bitcoin Slides for Second Day as Analyst Warns of Dip Below $45K

Don’t miss CoinDesk’s Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

Bitcoin (BTC) fell for a second day in a row, retreating after its price passed $48,000 earlier this week.

The bitcoin was trading at $45,945 as of press time, down 2.5% on the day. The latest price drop followed an eight-day winning streak that had brought bitcoin to a break-even point for the year, recovering from this year’s abysmal start.