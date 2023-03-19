Bitcoin Scored a Big Week as Banks Sold Off. Can It Last?

Bitcoin



capped a week of gains on Friday by reaching its highest price level in nine months, although not all cryptocurrency-related products emerged unscathed from the market’s turmoil.

At 5 p.m. on Friday, Bitcoin was trading at $26,791.16, up 8.46%, marking its highest 5 p.m. level since June. (It was trading at $27,460.70 early Saturday.) Ethereum and Dogecoin were up 5.1% and 7%, respectively. All three have traded higher each day this past week. Likewise, crypto exchange platform



Coinbase Global



(ticker: COIN) gained more than 37% over the past five days.