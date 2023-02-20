Bitcoin Rises Near $25,000. It Needs to Clear Key Levels to Keep Rallying.

Bitcoin



and other cryptocurrencies were rising on Monday as the march higher in digital assets continued despite a quiet day in the stock market, with investors away from Wall Street for the Presidents Day holiday.

The price of Bitcoin has risen 1.5% over the past 24 hours to above $24,900, having spiked above $25,100 in the peak of recent trading. The largest digital asset remains around its highest levels since last June amid a rally that has carried it some 50% higher to start 2023—though Bitcoin continues to change hands well below its late-2021 high near $69,000.