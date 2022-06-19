Bitcoin Tumbles Below $19,000 for the First Time Since 2020

Bitcoin Rebounds After Falling Below $18,000

by

Bitcoin seems to be taking a welcome break for millions of investors.

The most popular cryptocurrency, has regained some life: the price was at $19,735.89, up 4.4% in the past hour as of this writing, according to data firm CoinGecko.

Bitcoin had fallen on June 18 to $17,677.43 before recovering somewhat to $18,290.75. The digital currency then extended its rebound after billionaire and crypto evangelist Elon Musk tweeted that he was currently buying meme coin Dogecoin.

“I will keep supporting Dogecoin,” Musk wrote on June 19.