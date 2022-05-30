Bitcoin Prices Pop as Cryptocurrencies Chase Stocks Higher

Text size





Cryptocurrencies rallied on Monday.

Dreamstime





Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies rallied on Monday, playing catch-up to gains in the stock market after digital assets looked to have lost some of their correlation with equities late last week.

The price of



Bitcoin

jumped almost 6%, holding well above the psychologically important $30,000 mark at $30,500. The largest cryptocurrency continues to trade at less than half of its all-time high near $69,000, reached in November 2021, but is above the lows near $26,000 from the depths of a recent selloff.