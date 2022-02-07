The Hamden Journal

Bitcoin Price Breaks a Key Level, Can It Fully Recover?

Bitcoin Price Breaks a Key Level, Can It Fully Recover?

Is this the start of yet another comeback or just a momentary break before another downfall? 

Bitcoin seems to have stabilized. Prices have started a slight rebound and are now at their highest in two weeks. The king of cryptocurrencies exceeded the symbolic threshold of $40,000 per unit for the first time on Friday, Feb. 4, a first since January 22.

It was trading around $41,627 at the time of writing. Admittedly, we are still far from the record of $69,044.77 crossed on November 10, but it is a level that will undoubtedly please cryptocurrency evangelists.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.