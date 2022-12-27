Bitcoin Is Holding Below $17,000. How Cryptos Could Get a Santa Claus Rally.

Text size







Bitcoin

and other cryptocurrencies were little changed Tuesday amid quiet trading for the 24/7 world of crypto during the holiday period. But digital assets could still get a so-called Santa Claus Rally — if the stock market cooperates.

The price of Bitcoin has traded flat over the past 24 hours, sitting at $16,850.

“Bitcoin looks like it might be finding a home between the $16,000 and $17,000 zone,” Edward Moya, an analyst at broker Oanda, said in a note before last weekend, and little has changed since.

The largest crypto has been flitting between $16,500 and $17,000 for more than a week now as financial markets moved into the muted trading that characterizes this time of year. Bitcoin is well above recent lows near $15,500, which came from panic selling amid crypto exchange FTX’s collapse last month, but also has failed to hold onto any short-term gains above $17,000, let alone a recent brief spike above $18,000.

But crypto traders can hold out hope for a Santa rally. The phenomenon describes an increase in the U.S. stock market that typically comes in the final five trading days of a year and the first couple sessions into the new year. This year’s window began last Friday, on Dec. 23, and will run through Jan 4.

Cryptos and stocks have become firmly linked this year, with Bitcoin largely swinging in step with the



Dow Jones Industrial Average

and



S&P 500.

To thank, or blame, is 2022’s grim macro backdrop of high inflation, rising interest rates, and looming recession risks, which dampens demand for all risk-sensitive assets.

But those trends that have made equities and digital tokens closer are also the same ones jeopardizing the Santa rally, with analysts unsure whether investors can drive stocks to a final bullish bump as headwinds continue to hang over the market.

On Tuesday, at least, the picture was brightening. Futures tracking the major U.S. indexes were rising amid optimism over the loosening of Covid-19 restrictions in China — which has weighed on global growth — and data from last Friday showing U.S. inflation has continued to moderate.

Beyond Bitcoin,



Ether,

the second-largest token, was less than 1% higher at $1,220. Smaller cryptos or altcoins were more upbeat, with both



Cardano

and



Polygon

rising around 2%. Memecoins were more muted, with



Dogecoin

down 1% and



Shiba Inu

less than 1% in the green.

Write to Jack Denton at [email protected]