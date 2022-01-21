The Hamden Journal

Bitcoin Is Getting Crushed. What Is Bitcoin Really Worth?

Bitcoin Is Getting Crushed. What Is Bitcoin Really Worth?

What is one bitcoin actually worth?

Bitcoin, the world’s most known and traded digital token, has now lost more than 40% of its value since touching nearly $70,000 in November. In early trading Friday, it once again dipped below $40,000, down about 8%, with Ethereum, Solana, XRP, and other digital currencies in hot pursuit.

Declines across the cryptocurrency market have followed a rough start to the year for stocks as investors reassess where the economy is at and what the Federal Reserve is going to do about it. 

Expectations are that the Fed will lift interest rates sooner than later, possibly as soon as March, to slow the economy by deterring people and businesses from borrowing.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.