Bitcoin investments will grow ‘immensely’: El Salvador president

TheStreet.com

Elon Musk Says He Is Buying the Crypto Dip

Now, will this be enough to stabilize prices, the next few hours will tell, but there are still many questions, especially about the solvency of many crypto projects and firms. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla , and one of the biggest influencers in the world gave his support on June 19 to the crypto industry and more particularly to the meme coin Dogecoin. “I will keep supporting Dogecoin,” Musk tweeted to his nearly 99 million followers on June 19.