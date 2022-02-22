Bitcoin in Stasis Near $37K, Gold Extends Gains as Russia Starts Ukraine Invasion

Reuters

Futures tumble as Putin recognizes Ukraine rebel regions

U.S. stock index futures tumbled on Monday after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, increasing concerns about a major war. Putin described Ukraine as an integral part of Russia’s history, with eastern Ukraine made up of ancient Russian lands, and he was confident the Russian people would support his decision. Under treaties signed with the separatist leaders by Putin that were submitted for ratification by parliament, Russia has acquired the right to build military bases in Ukraine’s two breakaway regions.