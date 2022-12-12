Bitcoin Has a Big Week Ahead. Traders See $8,500 as More Likely Than $34,000.

Bitcoin



and other cryptocurrencies were little moved Monday ahead of what may be a big week. Crypto continues to languish in the wake of exchange FTX’s painful bankruptcy last month, with market participants increasingly bearish on the outlook.

The price of Bitcoin fell 1% over the past 24 hours to just shy of $17,000. The largest crypto continues to change hands at just one quarter of its November 2021 all-time high, battered amid a selloff this year that accelerated last month with the shocking collapse of FTX. The crypto exchange’s failure not only slammed token prices—Bitcoin shed 20% in days—but has also raised the prospect of tougher regulation and dampened institutional interest in the space.