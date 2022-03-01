The Hamden Journal

Bitcoin Gets A Major Boost That Will Delight Crypto Fans

Here’s news that will delight cryptocurrency enthusiasts who are watching for any signs that digital currencies will be increasingly adopted by consumers and big businesses alike. 

So far, aside from high-end electric vehicle maker Tesla  (TSLA) – Get Tesla Inc Report, very few big companies have taken the leap to even keep bitcoin or another digital currency on their balance sheet.

But things are slowly changing.

Ryan Petersen, the CEO of Flexport, a Californian logistics firm, announced on Twitter during a thread that his company held bitcoins in its balance sheet.

