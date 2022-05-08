Bitcoin Falls to Half Its Peak as Investors Shun Risk

The cryptocurrency’s market tumble over the weekend echoed the broader stock market’s decline last week as investors moved away from riskier assets.

Dreamstime





Text size





The price of Bitcoin fell 5.3% to $33,879 on Sunday afternoon and is now about half its all-time high.

It wasn’t immediately clear what had triggered the decline, but the cryptocurrency’s market tumble over the weekend echoed the broader stock market’s decline last week as investors moved away from riskier assets.