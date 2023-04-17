Bitcoin Falls Below $30,000. Why the Crypto Rally Has Stalled.

Bitcoin



and other cryptocurrencies edged lower Monday, with digital assets stumbling after the latest leg of this year’s major rally carried cryptos above key price levels. While catalysts lie ahead, it could take a while for the next big move.

The price of Bitcoin has fallen 1.5% over the past 24 hours to below $29,950, tumbling through the critical $30,000 level, which it surpassed last week for the first time since June 2022 when the selloff in digital assets accelerated into a brutal bear market. Bitcoin has recently traded as high as $31,000 in a rally that has taken it more than 80% higher so far this year, but has struggled to consolidate its latest gains.