Bitcoin Falls as Momentum Fades. Why Friday Is More Key for Cryptos Than Stocks.

Bitcoin



and other cryptocurrencies fell back Thursday with the momentum behind a recent rally seeming to fade and range-bound trading taking hold. But Friday holds a key macroeconomic catalyst—and the reaction of cryptos should be closely watched.

The price of Bitcoin has fallen 2% over the past 24 hours, slipping below and hovering around the key $28,000 level. The largest digital asset remains around the highest levels since last June, when the crypto crash accelerated, but has pared gains and appeared to lose steam since a recent spike above $29,000.