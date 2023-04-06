Wall Street Is Saying 'No' to a Bitcoin Rebound. Bearish Bets Are Piling Up.

Bitcoin Falls as Momentum Fades. Why Friday Is More Key for Cryptos Than Stocks.

by

Bitcoin


and other cryptocurrencies fell back Thursday with the momentum behind a recent rally seeming to fade and range-bound trading taking hold. But Friday holds a key macroeconomic catalyst—and the reaction of cryptos should be closely watched.

The price of Bitcoin has fallen 2% over the past 24 hours, slipping below and hovering around the key $28,000 level. The largest digital asset remains around the highest levels since last June, when the crypto crash accelerated, but has pared gains and appeared to lose steam since a recent spike above $29,000.