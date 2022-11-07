Bitcoin, Ether prices fall with most of crypto top ten, Polygon flips Solana

Bitcoin dipped below US$21,000 in Tuesday morning trading in Asia as Ether and most other tokens in the cryptocurrency top ten by market capitalization, excluding stablecoins, lost ground. Polygon was one of the few tokens to gain, leapfrogging Solana by market cap. Solana led the losers.

