Bitcoin, Ether extend losses; Solana gains most in mixed market

Bitcoin dropped on Monday afternoon in Asia and continued to trade below US$30,000. Cardano led losers among top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies in a mixed market. Solana led gains, followed by Binance’s BNB token and memecoin Dogecoin. Asian equity markets rose on Monday ahead of China’s first-quarter gross domestic product report due on Tuesday, which is expected to grow by 4% on the year. Markets also picked up after the People’s Bank of China injected US$25 billion in funding to banks while maintaining key lending rates at 2.75% and in line with expectations.

See related article: U.S. House Financial Services Committee releases draft stablecoin bill for Wednesday hearing

Fast facts