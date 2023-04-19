Bitcoin Drops Below $30,000 Again on Interest Rate Fears

(Bloomberg) — Bitcoin dropped back below the closely watched $30,000 level amid a wider retreat in cryptocurrencies, as stubbornly high UK inflation fanned fears of higher-for-longer interest rates.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The largest token fell as much as 4.5% before paring some of the slide to trade at about $29,340 as of 9:50 a.m. in London on Wednesday. Ether shed 5% and smaller tokens like Solana and Avalanche suffered steeper declines.

UK consumer-price data on Wednesday showed inflation remained above 10% in March, adding to recent signs that central banks will have to keep lifting borrowing costs. That’s giving traders pause after Bitcoin surged about 80% this year, a rally driven in large part by speculation that rate cuts were imminent.

Read more: UK Inflation Sticks Above 10%, Lifting Prospect of Rate Hike

The sudden selloff triggered liquidations of $175 million worth of long positions across crypto markets, data from Coinglass showed.

“This seems to be a classic liquidation and structural market reaction,” said Vetle Lunde, senior analyst at K33 Research.

(Updates with UK inflation in third paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.