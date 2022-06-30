Bitcoin, crypto fall amid reports of 3AC’s court-ordered liquidation

Reuters

Buckle Up: How investors can deal with crypto turbulence

When Doug Milnes started buying cryptocurrencies in January of this year, he felt like it could become an entirely new asset class for investors. The marketing executive from Summit, New Jersey, says his holdings, including a number of different cryptocurrencies like ethereum, are down around 60% from where he bought. “Crypto has gone through a number of booms and busts over time, and it’s hard to know if this time is different,” Milnes says.