Bitcoin Crashes 9% as Missiles Strike Kyiv, Airport Captured

Stocks dive, oil surges as Russia attacks Ukraine

Global stocks and U.S. bond yields dived on Thursday, while the dollar, gold and oil prices rocketed higher as Russian forces fired missiles at several Ukrainian cities and landed troops on its south coast. Shortly after President Vladimir Putin said he had authorised what he called a special military operation, explosions could be heard in the pre-dawn quiet of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and the Ukraine government accused Moscow of launching a full-scale invasion. The United States and its allies will impose “severe sanctions” on Russia after the attacks, U.S. President Joe Biden said.