Bitcoin Breaks Above $46K, Resistance at $48K-$51K

Bitcoin (BTC) buying activity accelerated over the weekend as momentum signals turned positive.

The cryptocurrency broke above initial resistance at $46,000, although stronger resistance at the 200-day moving average, which is now at $48,289, could stall the relief rally.

BTC was trading at around $47,500 at press time and is up 5% over the past 24 hours.

The relative strength index (RSI) on the daily chart is approaching overbought territory, similar to what occurred last October, which preceded a sell-off. This time, however, buyers appear to be targeting a 50% reversal of the four-month-long downtrend, which would yield additional upside toward $50,966.

Momentum signals on the weekly chart have significantly improved, which was previously seen at around the July low of $29,400. Still, momentum remains negative on the monthly chart, which could delay a significant price rally in the short term.