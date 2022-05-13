Bitcoin Billionaire Fortunes Plummet in Crypto Meltdown

by

It’s an early May to forget for crypto billionaires. 

In a few days they saw their efforts reduced to nothing. 

For years they fought to convince the general public and the authorities that bitcoin and cryptocurrencies as a whole had a purpose. 

The argument most often put forward is that crypto allows the  communities that are often excluded from the traditional financial system to finally have equal access. 

Basically, with crypto, an investor’s color, ethnicity, country or gender do not matter. 

In addition, crypto makes it possible to eliminate intermediaries and offers an access to finance for all.